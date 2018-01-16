2018 SPBGMA Midwest Award Winners

The winners of the 2018 Midwest Bluegrass Music Awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass of America were announced this past weekend at their 35th annual midwest bluegrass convention in Jefferson City, MO.

And the 2018 trophies went to:

Bluegrass Promoter of the Year – Darrell & Barb Ottman

Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year – Chuck Lahr

Bluegrass Album of the Year – Family Tree by Lori King and Junction 63 on independent label

Bluegrass Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year – Wyatt Harman

Bluegrass Dobro Performer of the Year – Brooke Punches

Bluegrass Guitar Performer of the Year – Joe King

Bluegrass Mandolin Performer of the Year – Kevin Amburgey

Bluegrass Banjo Performer of the Year – Dave Anderson

Bluegrass Fiddle Performer of the Year – Trustin Baker

Female Vocalist of the Year (Overall) – Brooke Punches

Male Vocalist of the Year (Overall) – Chuck Lahr

Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year – The Punches

Bluegrass Vocal Group of the Year – Driven

Bluegrass Instrumental Group of the Year – Lori King & Junction 63

Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall) – Chuck Lahr & Purdy River Boys

Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year – Bruce Punches

Congratulations one and all!

The 35th annual SPBGMA National Convention and Awards in Nashville is coming up February 1-4 at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.