2018 International Bluegrass Music Awards

As the IBMA Awards play out over at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center where in Raleigh, we’ll post the winners as they announced here.
And the winners are:
- Bass Player of the Year – Tim Surrett
- Emerging Artist of the Year – Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
- Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year – Speakin’ to That Mountain – Becky Buller (artist), Becky Buller/Jeff Hyde (writers), Crepe Paper Heart (album), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label)
- Dobro Player of the Year – Justin Moses
- Instrumental Recorded Performance Of The Year – Squirrel Hunters – Special Consensus with John Hartford, Rachel Baiman & Christian Sedelmyer (10 String Symphony), & Alison Brown (artists), Traditional arranged by Alison Brown/Special Consensus (writers), Rivers & Roads (album), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
- Mandolin Player of the Year – Sierra Hull
- Fiddle Player of the Year – Michael Cleveland
- Recorded Event Of The Year – Swept Away – Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, and Molly Tuttle (artists), single release, Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
- Banjo Player of the Year – Ned Luberecki
- Instrumental Group Of The Year – Travelin’ McCourys
- Guitar Player of the Year – Molly Tuttle
- Female Vocalist of the Year – Brooke Aldridge