2017 Mountain Song Festival a big success

We heard this morning from Graham Sharp, banjo man with Steep Canyon Rangers, who shared a report from their 12th annual Mountain Song Festival in Brevard, NC in September. The festival is a charity event, with proceeds donated to area Boys and Girls Clubs.

The money is used by the clubs for a wide range of youth activities, including traditional string music education.

Graham said that they turned over $90,000 to the Boys and Girls Club, something the band is proud to do each year. Guitarist Woody Platt’s mom, Cindy, had founded a Boys & Girls Club in Brevard prior to her passing in 2013, and the festival was created to further her work.

Graham asked that we thanks all the performers this year: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Hot Rize, Sierra Hull, The Steel Wheels, Molly Tuttle, Mipso, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Carolina Blue, Shannon Whitworth & Barrett Smith, Grandpa’s Cough Medicine, and Fireside Collective.