2017 IBMA Awards show to be streamed online

According to the most recent update we’ve received, only 100 or so tickets remain for the upcoming IBMA Awards Show this evening. Not to worry though, because those unable to snag an in-house seat for bluegrass music’s biggest night of the year should still be able to get a glimpse of the action online.

The entire 2017 IBMA Awards Show, taking place on Thursday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. EDT, is set to stream through Facebook Live on the International Bluegrass Music Association Facebook page thanks to sponsors WBCM – Radio Bristol. The broadcast is sure to be top notch, as evidenced by Radio Bristol’s recent videos published through Facebook and the showcases being streamed by them this week.

You’ll not want to miss seeing three Hall of Fame Inductions – Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard, Roland White, and Bobby Hicks, a truly special part of the awards ceremony. Entertainer of the Year nominees are slated to perform, including Balsam Range, Doyle Lawson, Flatt Lonesome, The Gibson Brothers, and the Earls of Leicester. Several special collaborations are planned, including a tribute to the 1927 Bristol Sessions and a performance by the Earls of Leicester and Bluegrass 45, marking the 50th anniversary of Japan’s first bluegrass band. There will even be a special appearance by Sonny and Bobby Osborne during the grand finale!

You never know what might happen during the IBMA Awards Show (remember Tony Rice’s memorable appearance the first year in Raleigh?), so it’s certainly worth tuning in!