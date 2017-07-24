2017 IBMA Award nominees to be announced on Wednesday

Nominees for the 2017 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, July 26, with a live announcement show hosted by SiriusXM’s Kyle Cantrell. The program will begin at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

As has been the case of late, the announcements will be broadcast live on Bluegrass Junction (SiriusXM channel 62). However, this year IBMA has added a video component to the show, and will be streaming the announcements via Facebook Live on the organization’s Facebook page. The IBMA Twitter account will also post nominees for each award in real time.

In addition to the names of IBMA award nominees, Distinguished Achievement Award winners and the 2017 IBMA Hall of Fame inductees will be shared. Names of Special Awards nominees will be released separately next month. Balsam Range and Sierra Hull & Justin Moses are set to perform during the show.

For more information about the awards show or nominating process, visit the IBMA website.

We will post a list of the nominees, award recipients, and inductees after the show concludes.