2017 Grand Master Fiddler Championship winners

The 2017 Grand Master Fiddler Championship was held this past weekend at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Prizes to 19th place were awarded in the open division, and to ten places in the traditional and youth divisions. This year they also videotaped the entire proceedings, which you can view online.

And the winners are…

2017 GMFC Open Championship

Mia Orosco – Lorena, TX Trustin Baker – Birchtree, MO Billy Contreras – Nashville, TN Eli Bishop Nashville, TN Ivy Phillips – Chapmansboro, TN Laura Waters – Idaho Falls, ID Andrew Lin – Lexington, KY Karissa Nugent – Burleson, TX Mari Black – Cambridge, MA Brenna Wheeler – Mt. Juliet, TN Matthew Lin – Lexington, KY Mark Ralph – Whitesville, KY Bill Jones – Hokes Bluff, AL Brooklyn Wise – Rigby, ID Joel Whittinghill – Bowling Green, KY Katherine Messer – Bowling Green, KY McKenzie Thueson – Ammon, ID Olivia Peppiatt – Lexington, KY Lauren Dance – Idaho Falls, ID

2017 GMFC Traditional Championship

Tyler Andal – Nashville, TN Clelia Stefanini – Nashville, TN Wilhelmina Frankzerda – Nashville, TN Austin Derryberry – Unionville, TN Henry Barnes – Newport, VA Heather Cole-Mullen – Nashville, TN Casy Meikle – Nashville, TN Hillary Klug – Shelbyville, TN Tessa Dillon – Morgantown, WV Gabriel Skogland – Morgantown, WV

2017 GMFC Youth Championship

Benjamin Lin – Lexington, KY Miles Quale – Alameda, CA Grace Partridge – Rigby, ID Alex Tormala – Sequim, WA David Tormala – Sequim, WA Kate Ward – Kuttawa, KY Teo Quale – Alameda, CA Logan Davis – Rigby, ID Jessa Preston – Blackfoot, ID Shylee Campbell – Menan, ID

2017 GMFC Accompanist Championship

Drew Miller Otis – Orchards, WA Eric Frey – Nashville, TN Bryan Jimmerson – Nacogdoches, TX Nate Nelson – Idaho Falls, ID

Other awards included the Dr. Perry F. Harris Distinguished Fiddler Award which went to Larry Franklin, and the Charlie Bush Traditional Fiddler Performance Award to Billy Contreras.

Congratulations all!

You can find out more about the Grand Master Fiddler organization online.