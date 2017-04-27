2017 Bluegrass Ramble artists announced by IBMA

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced their invited showcase acts for the Bluegrass Ramble at their 2017 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC.

These artists are chosen through a highly competitive process, with only 30 selected from more than 160 submissions. This honor not only separates them from other acts looking to make inroads in bluegrass and traditional acoustic circles, it offers them an opportunity to perform multiple times in front of agents, record label reps, talent buyers, and other influential members of the industry who assemble at the annual get-together.

Artists named represent performers from all parts of North America, and acts from wherever bluegrass is practiced around the world. They cover a wide spectrum of what it means to play traditional string band music, as part of IBMA’s recent quest to expand the boundaries of the genre.

The following have been picked for this year’s event, running September 26-30:

Bluegrass Ramble showcases will be held at a number of locations in downtown Raleigh, occurring during the day and late into the night in a variety of settings. Each artist will have at least one set in the main convention site, the Raleigh Convention Center, and at one of the following venues.

The Architect Bar & Social House

Kings

Lincoln Theatre

Pour House Music Hall

Vintage Church

Passes to all of these showcase locations are included in a full conference registration, and fans who just want to see the music can purchase special tickets for that purpose at a reduced price.

Full details can be found online.