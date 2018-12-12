20 years of Flatpicking Guitar on a thumbdrive

Flatpicking Guitar Magazine, now sadly no longer in print, is offering a special opportunity that might solve a gift-giving headache for bluegrass guitarists on your holiday list.

The magazine, published for 20 years by Dan Miller, ceased operation in 2016 after creating six issues per year during that time. Each issue would contain a cover feature on some prominent flatpicker, along with album and product reviews, and dozens of pages of helpful hints for steel string guitarists at every level. You could always count on several new tunes to learn every other month, plus exercises, practice tips, and improvisational approaches from top touring pros.

Though the magazine is no longer in production, Miller is offer six string aficionados the opportunity to own all 20 years of back issues in PDF form on a single 16 GB flash drive, packaged in a lovely rosewood case. That is more than 8,000 pages of FGM, complete with a detailed and clickable index to make searching for material a simple matter, even among the 1,700 tunes, and 520 book and CD reviews.

Currently, the PDF archive is being offered at a special price, as is the separate archive of MP3 recordings that had been available to subscribers with each issue. These were audio demonstrations of the various tunes and exercises printed in the magazine’s many columns over the years. A single flash drive is also available with both the PDF and MP3 files contained therein.

Visit the Flatpicking Guitar Magazine web site for full details.