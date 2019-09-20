20 Things You Didn’t Know About Rick Lang

Songs by award-winning songwriter Rick Lang have been covered by some of the most renowned artists in bluegrass, southern Gospel and jazz.

Rick has released six studio albums of his own to date, each featuring original Rick Lang compositions. Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Billy Blue Records) is his most recent, top-selling collection of songs, performed by popular artists on an inspiring bluegrass Gospel album.

In addition to a busy songwriting schedule, Rick occasionally does freelance writing. He conducts songwriting workshops in the New England area, and still actively performs on occasion. Rick is a graduate of IBMA Leadership Bluegrass, currently chairs the IBMA Songwriter committee, and is a mentor in the IBMA Songwriter Mentor Program.

Rick and his wife Wendy have two daughters, three granddaughters, and currently reside in Kingston, New Hampshire.