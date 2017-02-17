The 13th February Palatka Bluegrass Festival opened Thursday, held at the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch in Florida. Blue Ridge Sound is here with John Holder at the controls. Sherry Boyd is one again our able MC.

Jerry Foran and the Bluegrass Revolution opened the show with straight ahead bluegrass music. Florida-based Penny Creek followed with their blend of old and new music.

The Little Roy and Lizzy Show always keeps an audience on the edge of their seats wondering what Roy will do next. Many 30 year olds would like to have Roy’s energy! Lizzy brings some of the old Lewis Family songs back to life, along with her own originals.

There are few things more amazing than hearing a songwriter singing their songs and telling the stories behind them. More amazing is when there are three together. Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, and Jerry Salley wowed the Palatka crowd with two sets of the reasons why they are the very best. Longtime member of Lonesome Standard Time, Booie Beach, joined the trio to play lead guitar on Cord’s Highway 40 Blues.

The Del McCoury Band closed out the Thursday show in Del’s Hall of Fame manner.

Friday brings Deeper Shade of Blue, The Spinney Brothers, Dry Branch Fire Squad, Nothin’ Fancy, The Gibson Brothers, And Dailey & Vincent to the Palatka stage for another big day of bluegrass music.