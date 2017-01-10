Bone Collector video from Julian & Chris

Acoustic guitarists Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge have released a live music video of Bone Collector, the opening track from their upcoming album, Mount Royal. Like the new record, it features the two steel string virtuosos performing together in a large room, trading solos in their own distinctive styles.

Bluegrass fans know Chris from his years with Punch Brothers, and The Infamous Stringdusters before that, plus his many appearances with Seldom Scene alongside his dad, Ben Eldridge. Julian made his reputation in the jazz world, working with giants like Gary Burton and Jim Hall, and the two met backstage at a Punch Brothers concert several years ago.

With both living in New York City, that first introduction led to regular jams, which led to a concert tour and an album, Avalon, released in 2014. Now, several tours later, Mount Royal is ready and set for a February 24 release.

Pre-orders are available now on vinyl, CD, or digital download.