Bill and The Belles send Santa on vacation

ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies program seems to churn out some of the best in the world of traditional music. As is the case with Bill and the Belles, an old time country-esque group based out of Johnson City, TN.

The band has been quite busy this past year, having locked down several appearances at festivals throughout the east coast, including IBMA’s World of Bluegrass. They’re also becoming known for their music videos. Their most recent work, Santa’s Hula Holiday, debuted on social media yesterday. Written by band leader Kris Truelsen and Matt Morelock, the song proposes Santa needing a bit of a holiday himself. The track features Kris (guitar, vocals), Kalia Yeagle (fiddle, vocals), Grace Van’t Hof (banjo ukulele), Karl Zerfas (bass), and Ed Snodderly (Hawaiian resonator guitar).

It starts after a a bit of Mele Kalikimaka, Hawaiia’s #1 Christmas song.

That red suit may be a bit warm in the islands of Hawaii, but I’m sure he deserves it after delivering all those presents to the good little boys and girls.