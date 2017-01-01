Latest News

  • L’il Margaret’s festival to continue under new management

    Bluegrass lovers in the Potomac and Chesapeake regions of Maryland have been accustomed to attending the annual L’il Margaret’s Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival for the past 28 years. Each August they would head for the Goddard Farm to enjoy the music and the fellowship at the festival, created

    Read More

  • Pair of new singles from Tommy Brown

    Randm Records has released a pair of singles from Tommy Brown & The County Line Grass, both set for inclusion on their next project together. One is a new composition from Josh Rinkle, guitarist with Po' Ramblin' Boys and a former member of County Line Grass, and the other a classic

    Read More

  • Two other SPBGMA showcases this weekend

    When we posted a list of hotel showcases for this weekend's SPBGMA convention in Nashville yesterday, we missed a couple of big ones. Tonight Wilson Pickins Productions and The Bluegrass Jamboree will host an off-site event at the Texas Troubadour Theatre, formerly the Ernest Tubb Theatre, on Music Valley Drive near

    Read More

  • Major Aussie Award for Kristy Cox

    Australian bluegrass and country singer Kristy Cox was honored last week during the Country Music Awards of Australia with the trophy for Bluegrass Recording of the Year for 2017 . She won for the song Another Weary Mile from her Part Of Me project on Pisgah Ridge Records. Cox picked up

    Read More

  • Annie from Breaking Grass

    Mountain Fever Records has dropped a debut single from Warning Signs, their upcoming project for Mississippi's Breaking Grass. Like most everything the band records, Annie, was written and sung by guitarist Cody Farrar. It's the story of a present-day reincarnation of Annie Oakley, who uses her prowess with the six-shooters to keep

    Read More

  • Hanging Tree – Blue Mafia

    A few months ago, I was fortunate enough to catch the last few songs of a Blue Mafia show at the Down Home in Johnson City, TN. Though I’d heard the band on the radio plenty of times (their 2015 album, Pray for Rain, has been a favorite of many

    Read More
Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Enter your email to have our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox

Latest Bluegrass Music News More

View More Articles

Bluegrass At Large

Media

Events

Reviews

Music

Opinion / Humor