Special C does the UK in ’17
This report on Special Consensus' 2017 tour of the UK is a contribution from bandleader and banjo picker Greg Cahill. Special C embarked on our bi-annual tour of Ireland/England/Wales/Scotland on January 9 for a 26 concurrent day performance schedule. Rick, Dan and I brought our wives, and Nick brought his girlfriendRead More
The Darrell Brothers say You Ain’t My Aunt No More
That pair of Nashville scamps, The Darrell Brothers, are back with a new song, this time with an eye towards getting themselves featured on the NPR Tiny Desk Concerts series. The boys gather 'round the tiny desk with their kinfolk for one about a loving family, called You Ain't My AuntRead More
Cheryl McClellan to Still Blue Entertainment
Cheryl McClellan has joined the team at Still Blue Entertainment, a company formed initially to represent Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome. Since launching with that focus, the agency has also taken on publicity for the James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest, held each March in Bristol, VA, and Union HouseRead More
American Banjo Museum announces 2017 HOF inductees
The American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City has announced the 2017 inductees for their ABM Hall of Fame. The Museum and the Hall was initially created to highlight the history of the tenor banjo in American music, but has since been expanded to include the five string and all imaginable stylesRead More
Send your Wide Open Bluegrass photos to IBMA
How’s your skill behind a lens? If you’re one of those folks whose bluegrass festival packing list always includes a camera, the International Bluegrass Music Association is looking for you. The organization has issued a call to its members for photographs from the 2016 Wide Open Bluegrass Festival, specifically thoseRead More
Whitney Perkins engaged to Kevin Edwards
Here's a happy bluegrass story for a Thursday evening. Whitney Perkins, reso-guitarist with Josh Grigsby and County Line, is now engaged to Kevin Edwards. The pair have been dating for several years. No wedding date has yet been set. The couple live in Chesterfield, VA not far from Richmond. Congratulations to Kevin andRead More
Red Knuckles & the Trailblazers to sit out Inaugural
We received this statement earlier today from Red Knuckles & the Trailblazers. It came by carrier pigeon, hence the delayed release. Red Knuckles & the Trailblazers...
Peterson introduces StroboClip HD
Peterson Tuners has introduced the latest addition to their line of high-quality, digital strobe tuners just in time for the Anaheim NAMM Show. The StroboClip HD...
Let’s Make Bluegrass Great Again!
In light of the recent success of a similar campaign slogan, I decided to shamelessly adopt it for bluegrass. Hey, if it can do for...
Leadership Bluegrass Class of 2017
The International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville has announced the participants in their 2017 Leadership Bluegrass class. Members selected for this three-day program held at...
Smoky Mountains Strong benefit show in February
Here's yet another benefit scheduled in support of those who suffered losses during the November wildfires that raged through parts of east Tennessee. Smoky Mountain Strong...
Most Boring Bluegrass Stories of 2016
One of the most popular annual features of this column, second only to every other annual feature, is our review of the year’s most boring...