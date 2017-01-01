Latest News
Weekend photos from Yee Haw Junction 2017
Friday was another day of top notch bluegrass music at the 2017 Yee Haw Music Fest. The day was kicked off by The Cunninghams, who provided a mix of bluegrass and classic country tunes. Monroe Crossing from Minnesota made their first appearance of a two day run at the festival.
World of Bluegrass ’17 showcase applications open this week
The International Bluegrass Music Association will begin accepting applications this week for artists interested in showcasing during their 2017 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC later this summer. Criteria for inclusion are subjective, and based on selecting performers who are positioned to make a substantial jump in touring over
A Coffee with ……………. Ray Cardwell
This is fun series in which we ask bluegrass music personalities, some famous, some not so famous, about some of their interests as well as about the music that they love. "One of the most interesting things about Ray is his range," Pat Flynn says. "He has a very diverse musical
Welcome Evelyne Pitney!
Emily and Mo Pitney share a moment with their daughter, Evelyne - photo by Tabitha Pitney Here's a lovely bluegrass surprise. Evelyne Nadine Pitney was born last night to Emily Bankester Pitney and her husband, rising country singer Mo Pitney. Emily is one of the three singing sisters that make up
IBMM Music Center construction hits a snag
Construction on the new International Bluegrass Music Center in Kentucky hit a snag this week when the general contractor on the job, Peyronnin Construction, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation. The company was based in Evansville, IN and had performed a number of other major construction projects in the city
Thursday at Yee Haw Junction ’17
Alligator Alley performs at the 2017 Yee Haw Junction Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren MC Jo Odom welcomed the crowd to the first day of the stage show by introducing singer and radio personality, Greg Bird. Greg sings classic country tunes. You can guess one of his tunes from
New from D’Addario for 2017
With the January NAMM show coming up in a few weeks, most of the companies who supply products and accessories to the music market are...
Seven Nation Army video from The Bankesters
The Bankesters have released a live music video of them performing one of the songs from their upcoming Compass Records release, Nightbird. It's their version of...
You could own Bill Monroe’s wrench
Last July we reported on an estate sale in Gallatin, Tennessee, where almost one thousand items once owned by either Bill or James Monroe were...
Front Country to Organic Records
Organic Records, an imprint of the Crossroads Music group in North Carolina, has signed San Francisco's Front Country to the label. Their second album, Other...
2017 YeeHaw Junction Bluegrass Festival
The 2017 edition of the Yee Haw Junction Bluegrass Festival kicked off before we arrived on site. The Darrel Webb band performed Tuesday evening. Wednesday...
Bluegrass Fiddler – Corrina Rose Logston
For someone who came of age in the 1970s, one of the things I miss most on the contemporary scene is the old style fiddle...