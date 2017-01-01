Latest News
Mike Bentley solo project preview
Mike Bentley, lead singer with Cumberland Gap Connection, has released a preview video to give people a taste of his upcoming solo project for Union House Records. He spent time in the studio last month with some top bluegrass session players, where he captured the video. Alan Bibey was on mandolin,Read More
Too Much Information… or Don’t Tell Everything You Know
This is normally the time of week when I attempt to be funny, but the only joke I could muster began, “A banjo player and an accordion player walk into a bar . . .” Instead, I’m hoping you can indulge me as I get just a little serious. The lastRead More
Someday Soon from Darin & Brooke
Faster And Farther, the upcoming Mountain Home project from Darin & Brooke Aldridge, has been generating a great deal of anticipation in bluegrass circles for the past two months. The husband/wife songbirds have delighted fans with their five previous albums, plus a live CD and a concert DVD. Recently, they haveRead More
Folk Alliance nominees include prominent grassers
Folk Alliance International has announced the nominees for their International Folk Music Awards, to be distributed in February at an awards show in Kansas City. Though inclusive of all sorts of folk music around the world, several of the artists nominated have close ties to bluegrass. In the Album of the YearRead More
Take Five coming from Ned Luberecki
Banjo wizard Ned Luberecki has announced a March 31 release date for Take Five, his next album of music for the five string. Many grass fans know Ned from his on-air job at SiriusXM's Bluegrass Junction, or from his lengthy stint as banjo player with Chris Jones & the Night Drivers.Read More
Eye For An Eye from Kim Robins
Kim Robins has a lot of good news to announce this week. The bluegrass singer from Bloomington, IN has signed a contract with Pinecastle Records, who have released an advance single before the full project, Raining in Baltimore, comes out this spring. The single is Eye For An Eye, written by KimRead More
Latest Bluegrass Music News More
Bluebirds video from Cup O’Joe
Irish sibling grassers Cup O'Joe are back with a new video from their current EP, Bluebirds. This time it's the title track featuring lead vocals from...
Billie Renee’ Johnson to Truegrass
Truegrass Entertainment has announced the signing of Billie Renee' Johnson to the label. Her latest album, Billie Renee' - Songs from the Heart, is due...
Garrett Newton Band CD release party
Lorraine Jordan sent us this report from Garrett Newton's album release event at her coffeehouse over the weekend. Newton is a talented teen banjo player...
2017 Northern California Bluegrass Award winners
The 10th annual Northern California Bluegrass Awards were given out over the weekend at the Bluegrass On Broadway Festival in Redwood City. Winners are chosen...
Rock Crusher Canyon Bluegrass Festival 2017
The second Rock Crusher Canyon Bluegrass Festival was held in Crystal River, Florida on Saturday. It is put on by Dave Elliot and Tin Roof...
Mountain Faith to play Super Bowl 51
Mountain Faith, the spunky little band that could from western North Carolina, has typically been a fixture at the SPBGMA national convention in Nashville each...