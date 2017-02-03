Latest News

  • On This Day #49 – Charlie Moore

    On this Day … On February 5, 1959, Starday Records purchased the masters for four of Charlie Moore’s religious recordings that were later released on the EP SEP-103. The songs involved were No Grave (Is Gonna Keep This Soul of Mine); Over in Gloryland; When They Crucified My Lord and Why Is

  • Danny Jones passes

    Danny Jones, a founding member of the Bluegrass Alliance, who was briefly a Blue Grass Boy in the summer of 1971, and a member of the Roland White band, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017. He had been battling the ravages of cancer for some time. A memorial service is planned

  • Sherry Boyd gone from WBRF, Classic Country 98.1

    Popular bluegrass radio host Sherry Boyd, staple of WPAQ in Mt Airy, NC for more than 20 years, has been let go by their sister station, WBRF, Classic Country 98.1, in Galax, VA. Boyd had been hosting Monday Night Bluegrass at the station and working as a sales associate since

  • L’il Margaret’s festival to continue under new management

    Bluegrass lovers in the Potomac and Chesapeake regions of Maryland have been accustomed to attending the annual L’il Margaret’s Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival for the past 28 years. Each August they would head for the Goddard Farm to enjoy the music and the fellowship at the festival, created

  • Pair of new singles from Tommy Brown

    Randm Records has released a pair of singles from Tommy Brown & The County Line Grass, both set for inclusion on their next project together. One is a new composition from Josh Rinkle, guitarist with Po' Ramblin' Boys and a former member of County Line Grass, and the other a classic

  • Two other SPBGMA showcases this weekend

    When we posted a list of hotel showcases for this weekend's SPBGMA convention in Nashville yesterday, we missed a couple of big ones. Tonight Wilson Pickins Productions and The Bluegrass Jamboree will host an off-site event at the Texas Troubadour Theatre, formerly the Ernest Tubb Theatre, on Music Valley Drive near

  • Major Aussie Award for Kristy Cox

    Australian bluegrass and country singer Kristy Cox was honored last week during the Country Music Awards of Australia with the trophy for Bluegrass Recording of...

  • Annie from Breaking Grass

    Mountain Fever Records has dropped a debut single from Warning Signs, their upcoming project for Mississippi's Breaking Grass. Like most everything the band records, Annie, was written...

  • Hanging Tree – Blue Mafia

    A few months ago, I was fortunate enough to catch the last few songs of a Blue Mafia show at the Down Home in Johnson...

  • Hotel showcases scheduled at SPBGMA

    There will be multiple entertainment showcases taking place over this weekend at the Music City Sheraton while the SPBGMA National Convention is going on. The main...

  • Groundhog Day predictions for 2017

    While much of the bluegrass world is fixated on the SPBGMA convention which starts tomorrow, and the rest of the country on this weekend's Super...

