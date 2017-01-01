Latest News

  • Saturday at Jekyll Island 2016

    IBMA award winners, Flatt Lonesome, kicked off Friday’s show at the Jekyll Island Bluegrass festival. The sibling harmony of Kelsi, Charli, and Buddy Robertson have to be heard and seen live to be fully appreciated. The Primitive Quartet has been making bluegrass Gospel music for nearly 44 years. They are still

    Read More

  • Thursday at Jekyll Island 2016

    The 41st edition of the Jekyll Island Bluegrass festival presented by Norman and Judy Adams kicked off on Thursday, December 29th. Sherry Boyd is again doing a great job as MC. Phillip Steinmetz and the Sunny Tennesseans opened the show. Phillip is the grand-nephew of Grandpa Jones. He brings back the

    Read More

  • The Best of Bluegrass for 2016

    As 2016 comes to a close, it’s time to look back over all of the music that has been released over the past year. From big name stars on major labels to regional bands just starting out, from straightforward fifties-style traditional grass to “acousticana,” folk-flavored music, it’s all come through

    Read More

  • New Year’s Eve on WAMU’s Bluegrass Country

    WAMU's Bluegrass Country has planned a full day of special programming for New Year's Eve this weekend. Starting at noon on Saturday, the various hosts at the station will be remembering some of their favorite moments on the air leading up to their welcome to 2017 at midnight. Some will be

    Read More

  • The Making of Orchids and Violence

    Michael Daves got a good deal of attention this year for his Orchids and Violence project, which was built on an interesting concept. The eclectic Brooklyn-based singer decided to create the album in the two musical styles that have fascinated him for years, bluegrass and alternative rock. So he recorded the

    Read More

  • Another Rainy Monday from Bluegrass Outlaws

    The Bluegrass Outlaws have released a second single from their debut, self-titled album. This one is Another Rainy Monday, written and sung by mandolinist Evan Maynard. It's a lovely, mid-tempo song about a traveling musician reflecting sadly on his loneliness as the rain falls outside. Alongside Maynard, the Outlaws are Chris Monk

    Read More
Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Enter your email to have our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox

Latest Bluegrass Music News More

View Past Articles

Bluegrass At Large

Media

Events

Reviews

Music

Opinion / Humor