Saturday at Jekyll Island 2016
IBMA award winners, Flatt Lonesome, kicked off Friday’s show at the Jekyll Island Bluegrass festival. The sibling harmony of Kelsi, Charli, and Buddy Robertson have to be heard and seen live to be fully appreciated. The Primitive Quartet has been making bluegrass Gospel music for nearly 44 years. They are stillRead More
Thursday at Jekyll Island 2016
The 41st edition of the Jekyll Island Bluegrass festival presented by Norman and Judy Adams kicked off on Thursday, December 29th. Sherry Boyd is again doing a great job as MC. Phillip Steinmetz and the Sunny Tennesseans opened the show. Phillip is the grand-nephew of Grandpa Jones. He brings back theRead More
The Best of Bluegrass for 2016
As 2016 comes to a close, it’s time to look back over all of the music that has been released over the past year. From big name stars on major labels to regional bands just starting out, from straightforward fifties-style traditional grass to “acousticana,” folk-flavored music, it’s all come throughRead More
New Year’s Eve on WAMU’s Bluegrass Country
WAMU's Bluegrass Country has planned a full day of special programming for New Year's Eve this weekend. Starting at noon on Saturday, the various hosts at the station will be remembering some of their favorite moments on the air leading up to their welcome to 2017 at midnight. Some will beRead More
The Making of Orchids and Violence
Michael Daves got a good deal of attention this year for his Orchids and Violence project, which was built on an interesting concept. The eclectic Brooklyn-based singer decided to create the album in the two musical styles that have fascinated him for years, bluegrass and alternative rock. So he recorded theRead More
Another Rainy Monday from Bluegrass Outlaws
The Bluegrass Outlaws have released a second single from their debut, self-titled album. This one is Another Rainy Monday, written and sung by mandolinist Evan Maynard. It's a lovely, mid-tempo song about a traveling musician reflecting sadly on his loneliness as the rain falls outside. Alongside Maynard, the Outlaws are Chris MonkRead More
Troy Boone to Sideline
Sideline has announced that Troy Boone will be their new mandolin player, stepping in for Brian Aldridge who left the band in October. Troy is currently...
Playing Hard To Forget – ClayBank
One thing for sure looking back on this year is that 2016 has been a banner year for ClayBank. The western North Carolina-based band has...
Parks Family Band from Oklahoma
This article is a contribution from Budd Walker, a blogger and photographer based in Oklahoma City, OK. We hope to have regular contributions from Budd...
Monroeville takes to the streets of St. Augustine
When the weather starts getting cold in the mountains, folks with the ways and means start looking for ways to head south for a bit....
Del McCoury talks with Jarrett Bellini
Jarrett Bellini is a vlogger and online columnist based in Atlanta who posts regularly with his thoughts on popular culture, and interviews he records with...
Jack Hatfield banjo raffle launched at BanjoHangout
In an article earlier this month, we mentioned that Nechville and the BanjoHangout would be working together on a raffle to benefit long time grasser...