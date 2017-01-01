Latest News
NAMM 2017 report from Nu-Blu
This report from the 2017 Anaheim NAMM show comes from Daniel Routh, guitarist and vocalist with Nu-Blu. The band spent four days there earlier this month, where they represent their sponsor, Peterson Tuners, and bluegrass music, giving Daniel a chance to check out the scene on site. Each January, thousands makeRead More
Feels Like Home – Mary Beth Cross
In today’s music world, where the boundaries between genres are ever blurrier, many artists choose to step outside of their musical comfort zone and record an album in a different style. Sometimes they take a huge leap – Steven Tyler, of Aerosmith fame, recording a country album, for instance. OtherRead More
Volume Five banjo tabs coming soon
Patton Wages, banjo player with Volume Five, is producing a tablature book with all the solos and selected backup from their Drifter and Voices albums. The transcriptions were created by Russell Sawler, who has done tabs for numerous JD Crowe projects, plus recent books for Jason Davis, Greg Cahill, RonRead More
Tyler Collins all healed up
In November 2016 we reported that the boys in the Darrell Webb Band had experienced a serious auto crash in route to a number of performances in Florida. Unfortunately, the accident left reso player Tyler Collins hospitalized in Jacksonville for a few days with back injuries among other ailments. Today we'reRead More
Old Salt Union to Compass Records
Garry West and Alison Brown hook up out in front of their office to sign a new contract with Old Salt Union. Compass Records in Nashville has announced the signing of Old Salt Union, based in Illinois just east of St. Louis. The five piece band plays modern bluegrass music withRead More
Q&A with Katy Daley – Claire Lynch
Q&A with Katy Daley is a new, ongoing feature here at Bluegrass Today. The column may be new, but you all know the contributor, Katy Daley, a familiar voice from the Katy Daley Show each weekday morning at WAMU’s Bluegrass Country. As she transitions away from her slot at WAMU, Katy will conduct interviews withRead More
Boston Bluegrass Union Heritage Awards for 2017
The Boston Bluegrass Union has announced the recipients of their 2017 BBU Heritage Awards. These honors are bestowed each year upon artists and industry professionals...
Introducing 40 Horse Mule
Not everyone who moves to Nashville to work in the music business comes thinking that they will hit the big time, but an awful lot...
It Ain’t What It Seems – Eliza Mary Doyle
The title of Eliza Mary Doyle’s latest recording, It Ain’t What It Seems, is somewhat accurate when it comes to the music featured on the...
Larry Stephenson Band in Crystal River
The Larry Stephenson Band appeared at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Crystal River, Florida this past Friday evening. They were fresh off a Danny Stewart...
WAMU’s Bluegrass Country Lives On
Bluegrass Country radio has a new lease on life. A new foundation, using WAMU’s broadcasting license, will take over broadcast and streaming operations for the long-running...
New look for Chosen Road
When you catch Chosen Road out on the festival or church circuit this year, you'll see some new faces with the band. The West Virginia-based Gospel...