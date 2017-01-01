Latest News

  • NAMM 2017 report from Nu-Blu

    This report from the 2017 Anaheim NAMM show comes from Daniel Routh, guitarist and vocalist with Nu-Blu. The band spent four days there earlier this month, where they represent their sponsor, Peterson Tuners, and bluegrass music, giving Daniel a chance to check out the scene on site. Each January, thousands make

    Read More

  • Feels Like Home – Mary Beth Cross

    In today’s music world, where the boundaries between genres are ever blurrier, many artists choose to step outside of their musical comfort zone and record an album in a different style. Sometimes they take a huge leap – Steven Tyler, of Aerosmith fame, recording a country album, for instance. Other

    Read More

  • Volume Five banjo tabs coming soon

    Patton Wages, banjo player with Volume Five, is producing a tablature book with all the solos and selected backup from their Drifter and Voices albums. The transcriptions were created by Russell Sawler, who has done tabs for numerous JD Crowe projects, plus recent books for Jason Davis, Greg Cahill, Ron

    Read More

  • Tyler Collins all healed up

    In November 2016 we reported that the boys in the Darrell Webb Band had experienced a serious auto crash in route to a number of performances in Florida. Unfortunately, the accident left reso player Tyler Collins hospitalized in Jacksonville for a few days with back injuries among other ailments. Today we're

    Read More

  • Old Salt Union to Compass Records

    Garry West and Alison Brown hook up out in front of their office to sign a new contract with Old Salt Union. Compass Records in Nashville has announced the signing of Old Salt Union, based in Illinois just east of St. Louis. The five piece band plays modern bluegrass music with

    Read More

  • Q&A with Katy Daley – Claire Lynch

    Q&A with Katy Daley is a new, ongoing feature here at Bluegrass Today. The column may be new, but you all know the contributor, Katy Daley, a familiar voice from the Katy Daley Show each weekday morning at WAMU’s Bluegrass Country. As she transitions away from her slot at WAMU, Katy will conduct interviews with

    Read More
Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Enter your email to have our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox

Latest Bluegrass Music News More

  • Introducing 40 Horse Mule

    Not everyone who moves to Nashville to work in the music business comes thinking that they will hit the big time, but an awful lot...

  • Larry Stephenson Band in Crystal River

    The Larry Stephenson Band appeared at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Crystal River, Florida this past Friday evening. They were fresh off a Danny Stewart...

  • WAMU’s Bluegrass Country Lives On

    Bluegrass Country radio has a new lease on life. A new foundation, using WAMU’s broadcasting license, will take over broadcast and streaming operations for the long-running...

  • New look for Chosen Road

    When you catch Chosen Road out on the festival or church circuit this year, you'll see some new faces with the band. The West Virginia-based Gospel...

View More Articles

Bluegrass At Large

Media

Events

Reviews

Music

Opinion / Humor