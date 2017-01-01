Latest News

  • It Ain’t What It Seems – Eliza Mary Doyle

    The title of Eliza Mary Doyle’s latest recording, It Ain’t What It Seems, is somewhat accurate when it comes to the music featured on the album’s twelve tracks. It’s not fair to only describe the songs as old-time, even though Doyle is an ace old-time banjo player whose vocal stylings

    Read More

  • Larry Stephenson Band in Crystal River

    The Larry Stephenson Band appeared at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Crystal River, Florida this past Friday evening. They were fresh off a Danny Stewart bluegrass cruise and the audience was treated to two sets of top notch music. Each member of the band is an excellent singer, making four

    Read More

  • WAMU’s Bluegrass Country Lives On

    Bluegrass Country radio has a new lease on life. A new foundation, using WAMU’s broadcasting license, will take over broadcast and streaming operations for the long-running Washington, D.C., bluegrass institution on February 6. An agreement between WAMU 88.5 and the Bluegrass Country Foundation will be enacted today, according to one of the

    Read More

  • New look for Chosen Road

    When you catch Chosen Road out on the festival or church circuit this year, you'll see some new faces with the band. The West Virginia-based Gospel bluegrass group has brought in Max Silverstein on fiddle, and Tyler Robertson on banjo. Max is currently enrolled in the bluegrass program at East Tennessee

    Read More

  • What’s your name, boy?

    I’m on tour in California and Arizona this week, so writing time has been scarce. We’re currently driving north up the coast (or I assume it’s north because that looks very much like the Pacific ocean out my left window) toward Atascadero, CA, and I’m at the wheel, another good

    Read More

  • Davidson Brothers inducted into Australia’s Country HOF

    It has just been announced that Australia's Davidson Brothers will be inducted into the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame during the 2017 Tamworth Country Music Festival later this month. Hamish and Lachlan Davidson have been at the top of Australia's bluegrass scene for several years now, and are excited to

    Read More
Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Enter your email to have our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox

Latest Bluegrass Music News More

  • Halos & Horns forms in Stockholm

    A new bluegrass band has formed in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, consisting of a quintet of young Swedish grassers. Halos & Horns was formed unintentionally,...

  • Still Small Voice from Nu Blu

    Nu-Blu is starting 2017 with a new single, from an upcoming new album, with their new label. The single is Still Small Voice, written by Devin...

  • Stoney Creek to Spice of the South

    Florida's Spice of the South Music has brought Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band into their roster of artists. The agency, managed by Nancy Jordan, specializes in...

View More Articles

Bluegrass At Large

Media

Events

Reviews

Music

Opinion / Humor