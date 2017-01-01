Latest News
It Ain’t What It Seems – Eliza Mary Doyle
The title of Eliza Mary Doyle’s latest recording, It Ain’t What It Seems, is somewhat accurate when it comes to the music featured on the album’s twelve tracks. It’s not fair to only describe the songs as old-time, even though Doyle is an ace old-time banjo player whose vocal stylingsRead More
Larry Stephenson Band in Crystal River
The Larry Stephenson Band appeared at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Crystal River, Florida this past Friday evening. They were fresh off a Danny Stewart bluegrass cruise and the audience was treated to two sets of top notch music. Each member of the band is an excellent singer, making fourRead More
WAMU’s Bluegrass Country Lives On
Bluegrass Country radio has a new lease on life. A new foundation, using WAMU’s broadcasting license, will take over broadcast and streaming operations for the long-running Washington, D.C., bluegrass institution on February 6. An agreement between WAMU 88.5 and the Bluegrass Country Foundation will be enacted today, according to one of theRead More
New look for Chosen Road
When you catch Chosen Road out on the festival or church circuit this year, you'll see some new faces with the band. The West Virginia-based Gospel bluegrass group has brought in Max Silverstein on fiddle, and Tyler Robertson on banjo. Max is currently enrolled in the bluegrass program at East TennesseeRead More
What’s your name, boy?
I’m on tour in California and Arizona this week, so writing time has been scarce. We’re currently driving north up the coast (or I assume it’s north because that looks very much like the Pacific ocean out my left window) toward Atascadero, CA, and I’m at the wheel, another goodRead More
Davidson Brothers inducted into Australia’s Country HOF
It has just been announced that Australia's Davidson Brothers will be inducted into the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame during the 2017 Tamworth Country Music Festival later this month. Hamish and Lachlan Davidson have been at the top of Australia's bluegrass scene for several years now, and are excited toRead More
Latest Bluegrass Music News More
Halos & Horns forms in Stockholm
A new bluegrass band has formed in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, consisting of a quintet of young Swedish grassers. Halos & Horns was formed unintentionally,...
Still Small Voice from Nu Blu
Nu-Blu is starting 2017 with a new single, from an upcoming new album, with their new label. The single is Still Small Voice, written by Devin...
Hinson Girls to Southern Belle Booking
Southern Belle Booking has announced the signing of The Hinson Girls to the agency. The Girls are a quartet of siblings from Lancaster, SC who...
KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band contest entries now open
Entries are now being accepted for the 16th annual KSMU Youth in Bluegrass band contest to be held at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO...
Soul Of A Mountain Man from Jeff Brown
Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome have released a second single from their current project, A Distant Horizon. It's The Soul Of A Mountain Man, written...
Stoney Creek to Spice of the South
Florida's Spice of the South Music has brought Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band into their roster of artists. The agency, managed by Nancy Jordan, specializes in...