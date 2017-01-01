Latest News

  • Special C does the UK in ’17

    This report on Special Consensus' 2017 tour of the UK is a contribution from bandleader and banjo picker Greg Cahill. Special C embarked on our bi-annual tour of Ireland/England/Wales/Scotland on January 9 for a 26 concurrent day performance schedule. Rick, Dan and I brought our wives, and Nick brought his girlfriend

  • The Darrell Brothers say You Ain’t My Aunt No More

    That pair of Nashville scamps, The Darrell Brothers, are back with a new song, this time with an eye towards getting themselves featured on the NPR Tiny Desk Concerts series. The boys gather 'round the tiny desk with their kinfolk for one about a loving family, called You Ain't My Aunt

  • Cheryl McClellan to Still Blue Entertainment

    Cheryl McClellan has joined the team at Still Blue Entertainment, a company formed initially to represent Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome. Since launching with that focus, the agency has also taken on publicity for the James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest, held each March in Bristol, VA, and Union House

  • American Banjo Museum announces 2017 HOF inductees

    The American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City has announced the 2017 inductees for their ABM Hall of Fame. The Museum and the Hall was initially created to highlight the history of the tenor banjo in American music, but has since been expanded to include the five string and all imaginable styles

  • Send your Wide Open Bluegrass photos to IBMA

    How’s your skill behind a lens? If you’re one of those folks whose bluegrass festival packing list always includes a camera, the International Bluegrass Music Association is looking for you. The organization has issued a call to its members for photographs from the 2016 Wide Open Bluegrass Festival, specifically those

  • Whitney Perkins engaged to Kevin Edwards

    Here's a happy bluegrass story for a Thursday evening. Whitney Perkins, reso-guitarist with Josh Grigsby and County Line, is now engaged to Kevin Edwards. The pair have been dating for several years. No wedding date has yet been set. The couple live in Chesterfield, VA not far from Richmond. Congratulations to Kevin and

  • Peterson introduces StroboClip HD

    Peterson Tuners has introduced the latest addition to their line of high-quality, digital strobe tuners just in time for the Anaheim NAMM Show. The StroboClip HD...

  • Leadership Bluegrass Class of 2017

    The International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville has announced the participants in their 2017 Leadership Bluegrass class. Members selected for this three-day program held at...

