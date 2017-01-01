Latest News
L’il Margaret’s festival to continue under new management
Bluegrass lovers in the Potomac and Chesapeake regions of Maryland have been accustomed to attending the annual L’il Margaret’s Bluegrass and Old Time Music Festival for the past 28 years. Each August they would head for the Goddard Farm to enjoy the music and the fellowship at the festival, createdRead More
Pair of new singles from Tommy Brown
Randm Records has released a pair of singles from Tommy Brown & The County Line Grass, both set for inclusion on their next project together. One is a new composition from Josh Rinkle, guitarist with Po' Ramblin' Boys and a former member of County Line Grass, and the other a classicRead More
Two other SPBGMA showcases this weekend
When we posted a list of hotel showcases for this weekend's SPBGMA convention in Nashville yesterday, we missed a couple of big ones. Tonight Wilson Pickins Productions and The Bluegrass Jamboree will host an off-site event at the Texas Troubadour Theatre, formerly the Ernest Tubb Theatre, on Music Valley Drive nearRead More
Major Aussie Award for Kristy Cox
Australian bluegrass and country singer Kristy Cox was honored last week during the Country Music Awards of Australia with the trophy for Bluegrass Recording of the Year for 2017 . She won for the song Another Weary Mile from her Part Of Me project on Pisgah Ridge Records. Cox picked upRead More
Annie from Breaking Grass
Mountain Fever Records has dropped a debut single from Warning Signs, their upcoming project for Mississippi's Breaking Grass. Like most everything the band records, Annie, was written and sung by guitarist Cody Farrar. It's the story of a present-day reincarnation of Annie Oakley, who uses her prowess with the six-shooters to keepRead More
Hanging Tree – Blue Mafia
A few months ago, I was fortunate enough to catch the last few songs of a Blue Mafia show at the Down Home in Johnson City, TN. Though I’d heard the band on the radio plenty of times (their 2015 album, Pray for Rain, has been a favorite of manyRead More
Hotel showcases scheduled at SPBGMA
There will be multiple entertainment showcases taking place over this weekend at the Music City Sheraton while the SPBGMA National Convention is going on. The main...
New album coming from Shannon Slaughter
We caught up recently with Shannon Slaughter, who tells us that his next album will be a solo project, hopefully released by springtime. His wife and...
Groundhog Day predictions for 2017
While much of the bluegrass world is fixated on the SPBGMA convention which starts tomorrow, and the rest of the country on this weekend's Super...
Q&A with Katy Daley – Del McCoury
Del McCoury is in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, he’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry, a Grammy winner, and holds multiple IBMA awards,...
Mike Bentley solo project preview
Mike Bentley, lead singer with Cumberland Gap Connection, has released a preview video to give people a taste of his upcoming solo project for Union...
Too Much Information… or Don’t Tell Everything You Know
This is normally the time of week when I attempt to be funny, but the only joke I could muster began, “A banjo player and...