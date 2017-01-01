Latest News
Steve Day recovering at home after auto accident
Steve Day, fiddler and vocalist with David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, suffered a back injury in a single car accident near his home in Kentucky last Thursday, January 5. This was before the snowfall that paralyzed much of the eastern US, and resulted from Steve losing consciousness while driving outRead More
Dave’s Dozen: 2016 Favorites
One of the favorite parts of my work for Bluegrass Today is the steady stream of music that fills my mailbox and my inbox. A close second is the joy of discovering and testing new products. Hey, it’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it. Actually, at this time ofRead More
Special Consensus ready for Europe
It’s that time of year; well, every other year. As we welcome the new year Special Consensus are busy getting ready for a tour of the UK and Ireland, “26 straight days of traveling and performing on the same day”, says Greg Cahill, veteran leader of Special C. Ever since 1995 theRead More
Deering introduces John McEuen signature banjo
Deering Banjos is introducing a lavish new banjo at the 2017 NAMM Show to honor banjo legend John McEuen and his 50 years touring with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The John McEuen Signature model banjo is made from highly figured curly maple for the neck and resonator, stained with Deering'sRead More
Songwriter’s Backstory Vol. 5 – ‘Tis Sweet
This month’s Songwriter’s Backstory features the bluegrass and country standard, 'Tis Sweet To Be Remembered, by American bluegrass star, Mac Wiseman. Internationally referred to as ‘the voice with a heart’, Wiseman is one of the original architects of the bluegrass music genre. Much has been written about this iconic artistRead More
Burn The Barn from Big Country Bluegrass
Rebel Records has released an advance single from Let Them Know I'm From Virginia, their upcoming album for Big Country Bluegrass. It's a new song from Tracy O'Connell that fits right in with the hard-charging, traditional bluegrass sound this bunch has specialized in for 30 years. And did you knowRead More
Latest Bluegrass Music News More
Where I Came From – Nothin’ Fancy
Nothin’ Fancy leans heavily on band originals for Where I Came From, their latest project for Mountain Fever Records. With six songs from mandolin player...
Galaxy Audio celebrates 40 years
Congratulations to our friends at Galaxy Audio, who are celebrating 40 years as a family-owned business in 2017. They proudly wear their moniker as the...
Sound Marketing for Bluegrass by Barry Silverstein
Did you know we published a twice monthly email newsletter with free tips for marketing your band, album, festival, club, or organization online? It's called...
Kevin Prater to manage Three Rivers Bluegrass Festival
A new bluegrass festival is being launched in central Ohio, with popular singer and bandleader, Kevin Prater, at the helm. Billed as the Three Rivers Bluegrass...
Bible And A Bus Ticket from Wildfire
Pinecastle has released a debut single from their new album for Wildfire, Rented Room On Broadway. It's the more-or-less title track, Bible And A Bus...
Ken Davidson passes
Ken Davidson manning his Kanawha Records booth at Union Grove in 1971 - photo by Carl Fleischhauer Ken Davidson, perhaps best known for founding Kanawha Records...