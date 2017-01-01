Latest News

  • Mike Bentley solo project preview

    Mike Bentley, lead singer with Cumberland Gap Connection, has released a preview video to give people a taste of his upcoming solo project for Union House Records. He spent time in the studio last month with some top bluegrass session players, where he captured the video. Alan Bibey was on mandolin,

  • Someday Soon from Darin & Brooke

    Faster And Farther, the upcoming Mountain Home project from Darin & Brooke Aldridge, has been generating a great deal of anticipation in bluegrass circles for the past two months. The husband/wife songbirds have delighted fans with their five previous albums, plus a live CD and a concert DVD. Recently, they have

  • Folk Alliance nominees include prominent grassers

    Folk Alliance International has announced the nominees for their International Folk Music Awards, to be distributed in February at an awards show in Kansas City. Though inclusive of all sorts of folk music around the world, several of the artists nominated have close ties to bluegrass. In the Album of the Year

  • Take Five coming from Ned Luberecki

    Banjo wizard Ned Luberecki has announced a March 31 release date for Take Five, his next album of music for the five string. Many grass fans know Ned from his on-air job at SiriusXM's Bluegrass Junction, or from his lengthy stint as banjo player with Chris Jones & the Night Drivers.

  • Eye For An Eye from Kim Robins

    Kim Robins has a lot of good news to announce this week. The bluegrass singer from Bloomington, IN has signed a contract with Pinecastle Records, who have released an advance single before the full project, Raining in Baltimore, comes out this spring. The single is Eye For An Eye, written by Kim

  • Bluebirds video from Cup O’Joe

    Irish sibling grassers Cup O'Joe are back with a new video from their current EP, Bluebirds. This time it's the title track featuring lead vocals from...

  • Billie Renee’ Johnson to Truegrass

    Truegrass Entertainment has announced the signing of Billie Renee' Johnson to the label. Her latest album, Billie Renee' - Songs from the Heart, is due...

  • Garrett Newton Band CD release party

    Lorraine Jordan sent us this report from Garrett Newton's album release event at her coffeehouse over the weekend. Newton is a talented teen banjo player...

  • Mountain Faith to play Super Bowl 51

    Mountain Faith, the spunky little band that could from western North Carolina, has typically been a fixture at the SPBGMA national convention in Nashville each...

