Zink & Company to Whispering Meadows

Maine’s Zink & Company have announced that they are mow represented by Whispering Meadows Public Relations/Marketing in Columbus, OH for booking and publicity.

The band is helmed by guitarist and vocalist Corey Zink, with assistance from John Roc on mandolin, Dan Menzone on banjo, Keith Edwards on bass, and Gary Pomerleau on fiddle. Their sound is mainstream traditional bluegrass, anchored by Corey’s deep, resonant voice and the band’s driving rhythm.

They are a popular attraction for shows and festivals in the northeastern US and Canada, where they maintain a busy schedule all year long. The new relationship with Whispering Meadows is designed to allow them to take their music to the rest of the country as well.

Here’s a track from their most recent album, Zink & Company III, called Blue Motel Room #9.

Zink & Company have been in the studio this past few months, with a fourth album of original music mixed with classic bluegrass due in May.

Keep an eye on their schedule online.