Zack Arnold to Sideline

North Carolina’s Sideline, among the hardest working bluegrass groups in our business, has announced the addition of fellow Tar Heel Zack Arnold to the band. He will play mandolin, taking the spot recently vacated by Troy Boone who wants to come off the road for more time with his family.

Zack is not only a fine mandolinist, but a very strong vocalist as well, and will make a stellar addition to Sideline. As one of the original members of ClayBank, Arnold has been something of a sensation in the bluegrass community of late, starting in his mid teens.

Founding member Steve Dilling, who plays banjo with Sideline, shares his feelings about landing the budding young star.

“We are so excited about Zack joining the band. He’s a talented musician and singer who will bring a lot of energy to the group!”

And Arnold, who will officially begin with Sideline on September 1, says that he is pleased to join up with such a hard charging outfit.

“I am so excited to have this opportunity with Sideline. I’ve been a fan of their music for a long time, and I’m so excited to be a part of it!”

In addition to Dilling, Zack will join Jason Moore on bass, Skip Cherryholmes on guitar, Bailey Coe on guitar, and Daniel Greeson on fiddle as members of the group.

Look for Sideline in September at the IBMA’s World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, where they are nominated in two different categories for the International Bluegrass Music Awards. You can find their complete performance schedule online.