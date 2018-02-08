You’ve Been A Friend To Me from The Price Sisters

One thing that always warms the heart at the annual SPBGMA convention in Nashville is seeing so many young people playing traditional bluegrass music. From the several family bands in the contest to groups of teens and young adults in the hallways, the sound of the music the way it started are never far away.

Rebel Records, who have long focused on this style of “real” bluegrass, are supporting the youth movement as well. Their second project with Ohio’s Price Sisters, A Heart Never Knows, is due to hit on March 23 showcasing these twin girls’ take on old timey bluegrass.

Lauren plays mandolin, and Leanna the fiddle, and their duet harmony is strongly reminiscent of The Carter Family records from the 1950s. They have an unschooled singing style, though both are recent graduates of Morehead State University’s bluegrass music program, with the rough edges that long defined old time music clearly evident.

Especially prominent in their performances is Lauren’s mastery of the mandolin style of Bill Monroe. She’s been applying herself to his music since she was 8 years old, and you can always find grizzled bluegrass veterans at festivals watching her play with jaws agape.

Courtesy of Rebel, here is a track from the new album for Bluegrass Today readers to enjoy. You’ve Been A Friend To Me comes from the catalog of The Carter Family, and it sounds right at home with these two young ladies.

Be on the lookout for A Heart Never Knows next month.