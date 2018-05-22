You’ll Never Know video from Windy Hill

West coast trad grassers Windy Hill are promoting their fourth album, Live from The Ratz Nest, with a home-style video of one of the tracks.

The San Francisco quintet specializes in original bluegrass in a 1950s and ’60s style. Ryan Breen is on banjo, with Kyle McCabe on bass, Thomas Wille on guitar, Andy O’Brien on mandolin, and Brandon Godman on fiddle.

Their video for You’ll Never Know captures the guys setting up, getting their picture made, and laying down a live version of the song in the kitchen. Shot in black and white for the perfect old time touch.

Live from The Ratz Nest is due for wide release on June 13.