You Can’t Stop Me From Staying from Jaelee Roberts

Mountain Home Music has released a new single for fast-rising young bluegrass singer Jaelee Roberts, the fourth from her upcoming full length album with the label.
Unlike the others, which had a strong acoustic country vibe, this latest is grass all the way. Titled
, it finds Jaelee on lead vocal supported by Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Tony Wray on guitar, Alan Bibey on mandolin, Jimmy Mattingly on fiddle, and producer Tim Surrett on bass. Harmony vocals come courtesy of Kenny and Amanda Smith. You Can’t Stop Me From Staying
20 year old Roberts says the feel good sentiment of the lyrics initially felt a bit out of character for her.
“It’s no surprise to anyone who knows me that I always gravitate toward sad songs. However, when I heard
You Can’t Stop Me From Staying, it made me smile and I immediately fell in love with the song! The lyrics are about not giving up on someone even if they are trying to push you away because they don’t feel like they’re deserving of you to stay with them:
You can’t stop me from staying
These hard times ain’t gonna get me down
Nothin’ in this world is gonna break me
You can count on my heart to stick around
That is just a good story and I’m sure thankful to have the opportunity to share something that is encouraging – to not give up on a relationship if you believe in it.
The message of the song is positive and the music is up-beat and up-tempo…all of which can be difficult for me to feel drawn to…but this great song written by Molly Tuttle and Jon Weisberger snagged me, and I hope it will you, too!”
Have a listen…
You Can’t Stop Me From Staying is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.
