Yonder Mountain offers free tracks from Spring Tour ’18

Jamgrass favorites Yonder Mountain String Band has a special treat for the fans and followers. After completing the 2018 Spring Tour along the west coast, and recording all the shows as is their habit, they have culled the tracks, picked the best, and released them on soundcloud for free listening.

As is also their custom, these live takes involved some extended improvisation, often running into a half hour or more of jam time in addition to the song itself.

Banjo picker Dave Johnston says that they leaned on the soundman to pick the live tracks for this release.

“Being on stage presents a whole set of rewards and challenges for us, and many times, the thrill of the crowd and the moment makes it tricky to know if what’s happening has a little something extra. That is why we’ve decided to run this spring’s tours through our soundman par excellence Ben Hines’ immaculate pair of ears. What do you get? You get Hines’ Finds, a new series determined to bring you that mysterious energy that rises up from our hearts to yours. We hope you enjoy!

Here’s one of the shorter takes, fiddler Allie Kral singing All Aboard, the Bradley Rodgers song so brilliantly recorded by Del McCoury back in 2001.

You can hear all the songs from Hines’ Finds at soundcloud.