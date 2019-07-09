Yesterday’s Heartache from Kristy Cox

Posted on by John Lawless

Mountain Fever Records has released the first single from their upcoming album from Australian bluegrass songbird, Kristy Cox.

It’s a new song from Jerry Salley, Kelli Kingrey, and Bruce Carpenter, Yesterday’s Heartache, which Cox gives a bluesy, mid-tempo reading with a crisp bluegrass accompaniment. The song reminds us of the difficulty in shaking romantic disappointment, even after some time has passed.

Yesterday’s Heartache is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at Airplay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today