Won’t Be Crying Over You from Tina Adair

Engelhardt Music Group has a new single for bluegrass singer and songwriter Tina Adair, the second to drop from her upcoming album with the Nashville-based label.

Her last was a driving cover of a Kathy Mattea song, and now we have Won’t Be Crying Over You, which Tina wrote with her Sister Sadie partner, Gena Britt. As the title suggests, it’s a “get on down the road” number, and Tina sings it with the clout and authority long associated with this veteran performer, supported by a group of Nashville super pickers who are as good as it gets.

Scott Vestal is on banjo with Cody Kilby and Pat McGrath on guitar, Casey Campbell on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Wes Hightower sings harmony vocals.

Here’s a taste…

Won’t Be Crying Over You is available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. It will release to download and streaming services on March 5.

Look for Tina’s full album with EMG later in the spring of 2021.