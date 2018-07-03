WinterWonderGrass expands to Vermont in December ’18

Wintertime festivals are nothing new in the bluegrass world, with a number of major weekend events occurring during the colder months indoors. Some choose a hotel setting, while others occupy civic and convention centers, but bluegrass fans have long supported these festivals, even on major holidays like New Years and Thanksgiving.

But would you attend an outdoor festival in the northeast during the winter?

The folks that started the WinterWonderGrass festival believe that you will. They’ve succrssfully combined the many enticements of a ski resort with a major music festival in Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Lake Tahoe, California, and plan a third annual event in Vermont this December.

So far, the only entertainment announced for the December 14-16 weekend is headliners The Infamous Stringdusters and Railroad Earth. A total of 20 acts are set to be featured, with an announcement expected in September with the full lineup. There will be indoor shows as well at the Stratton Mountain Resort, plus headliner shows once skiers come ion from their day in the snow.

WinterWonderGrass founder Scotty Stoughton says that he knows that there are hearty winter sports lovers in the northeast who will enjoy this combination as well.

“The inspiration behind WinterWonderGrass is to recreate the magic of ending your snow day at the base of the hill surrounded by family and friends, reminiscing about the days turns, while sipping a beer and listening to acoustic music. I learned to ski at Bromely, and those moments and memories are never far from my spirit. Living in the West, I have observed the expansion of ski towns and mountains, and I have a deep desire to recapture the true essence of the sport and communities that were built around mountain adventure!”

Like the previous two iterations, WinterWonderGrass Vermont will also include a variety of family-friendly attractions along with craft beer and cider, plus fine food on site.

You can sign up for their mailing list online to be notified when further announcements are made and ticketing begins.