Will Hart to The King James Boys

Bluegrass Gospel stalwarts The King James Boys are embracing the youth movement in bluegrass, announcing the addition of 16 year old Will Hart to the lineup.

Will is from Henderson County, NC, and plays mot any instrument in the bluegrass ensemble. With the Boys he will primarily serve as mandolinist, doubling some on guitar and adding harmony vocals. Despite his age, Hart is already an experienced bluegrass sideman, with some contest championships under his belt as well.

He steps into the spot recently vacated by Milom Williams.

Band leader and guitarist Randy Spencer says that he is a great fit for the group.

“We are excited to have Will join The King James Boys. His youth brings a new passion to the group and his musicianship far exceeds his age. Will is an extremely talented guitar, mandolin and fiddle player and we can’t wait to introduce him and his picking skills to everyone this year on the road.”

Hart brings some other skills to the band, with a passion for songwriting, video editing, photography, and recording technology outside of his love for bluegrass.

Fans can see Will with The King James Boys when he makes his debut at the SPBGMA convention in Nashville early next month.