Wild Mountain Rose video from Full Cord

Simultaneous with the pre-sale announcement of a vinyl edition of their current Dark Shadow Recordings album, Cambium, Full Cord has released a music video for one of the songs, Wild Mountain Rose.

The vinyl release is a collaboration between Dark Shadow and Heady Wax Fiends Record Club, who released a blue vinyl edition of J.D. Crowe & The New South (Rounder 0044) in March.

The Wild Mountain Rose video was recorded at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival last year as part of Full Cord’s prize package for winning the Telluride Band Contest in 2022. The song, written and sung by mandolinist Brian Oberlin, may surprise folks who think of the band as primarily a modern or progressive outfit, as it is a straighahead bluegrass number, expertly played by Full Cord.

In addition to Oberlin, the group consists of Eric Langejans on guitar, Grant Flick on fiddle, Ricky Mier on banjo, and Todd Kirchner on bass.

The video captures the guys amidst the beautiful mountain scenery of Telluride, CO, which serves as the perfect setting for Wild Mountain Rose, a song about a girl from these very peaks.

Wild Mountain Rose, and the full Cambium album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and on audio CD directly from the band. Pre-orders for the peach vinyl edition can be placed from Full Cord or Dark Shadow Recording.

Radio programmers will find all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.