Wheeling Jamboree remembers Mac Wiseman

The Wheeling Jamboree will celebrate its 86th birthday next month with a show dedicated to the memory of its one-time director, and two-time Hall of Famer, Mac Wiseman, who died last month.

The April 6 show will feature Marty Stuart, Mac’s longtime friend, bluegrasser Larry Stephenson, and others. Wiseman was director of the Jamboree during most of the 1960s and into the early 1970s.

The Wheeling Jamboree made its stage debut on April 1, 1933. Only the Grand Ole Opry has a longer run, according to Jamboree President Dave Heath. The show will be broadcast on Wheeling’s community station WWVA, FM-101.1.

More information about the Jamboree can be found at www.wheelingjamboree.org.