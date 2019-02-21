Welcome Willow Troutman

Posted on by John Lawless

Eric Troutman, bass player with The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, and his wife, Kristal, have welcomed their first daughter into the world.

Willow Evieanna Troutman was born on February 18 at 11:29 a.m. in Harrisburg, PA. She came in weighing 9lb 2oz, and stretching out to 19 1/4 inches long.

She joins her two brothers at home, Wyatt (11) and Waylon (7), keeping the streak of W names alive.

Eric tells us that mom and baby are both doing fine, and they are all overjoyed at her arrival.

Congratulations to Eric and Kristal, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Willow!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today