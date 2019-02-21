Welcome Willow Troutman

Eric Troutman, bass player with The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, and his wife, Kristal, have welcomed their first daughter into the world.

Willow Evieanna Troutman was born on February 18 at 11:29 a.m. in Harrisburg, PA. She came in weighing 9lb 2oz, and stretching out to 19 1/4 inches long.

She joins her two brothers at home, Wyatt (11) and Waylon (7), keeping the streak of W names alive.

Eric tells us that mom and baby are both doing fine, and they are all overjoyed at her arrival.

Congratulations to Eric and Kristal, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Willow!