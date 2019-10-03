Welcome Uma Sankaran!

Congratulations to Sav and Amber Sankaran, who are celebrating the birth of their first child. Sav is the bass player with Unspoken Tradition, and has been active in the bluegrass scene for many years.

Uma Lyle Sankaran was born at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC on October 1 at 6:44 p.m., weighing in at 6 lbs, 10 oz, and stretching out to 19”. She surprised her parents by arriving 25 days early.

Sav tells us that Amber and Uma are both happy and healthily recovering after a 48 hour labor.

Many congratulations to the Sankarans, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Uma!