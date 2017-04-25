Welcome Samuel Ellis Shelor

Posted on by John Lawless

Sammy Shelor, fearless leader of Lonesome River Band, and his wife Jordyn are celebrating the arrival of their first child, Samuel Ellis Shelor. He was born on April 9 at 4:57 a.m. at the Montgomery Regional Hospital in Blacksburg, VA after something of a battle in the delivery room.

According to Sammy, the baby’s heart rate went way up when his mother’s water broke, and he grabbed hold of the umbilical cord as though it was his salvation. It was a rough night, but once he relaxed, he came quickly at 7 lbs, 6 oz. Both Sammy and Jordyn credit Dr. Margarita Abrams for her skill and care during the delivery.

In the past two weeks he has grown like a weed, and his parents say he doesn’t fuss much.

For Sammy, this has been the best time of his life.

“He’s a joy, and I am just ecstatic. I haven’t wanted to do anything but sit there with the two of them.”

Their plan is to call him Ellis, which was Sammy’s great grandfather’s name.

Shelor also shared this picture taken at Ellis’ doctor’s appointment today.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy

  • Cindy Baucom

    Congratulations Sammy & Jordyn! He is awesome!

  • markbyrum

    Outstanding, Mom & Dad! That’s great!