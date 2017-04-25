Welcome Samuel Ellis Shelor

Sammy Shelor, fearless leader of Lonesome River Band, and his wife Jordyn are celebrating the arrival of their first child, Samuel Ellis Shelor. He was born on April 9 at 4:57 a.m. at the Montgomery Regional Hospital in Blacksburg, VA after something of a battle in the delivery room.

According to Sammy, the baby’s heart rate went way up when his mother’s water broke, and he grabbed hold of the umbilical cord as though it was his salvation. It was a rough night, but once he relaxed, he came quickly at 7 lbs, 6 oz. Both Sammy and Jordyn credit Dr. Margarita Abrams for her skill and care during the delivery.

In the past two weeks he has grown like a weed, and his parents say he doesn’t fuss much.

For Sammy, this has been the best time of his life.

“He’s a joy, and I am just ecstatic. I haven’t wanted to do anything but sit there with the two of them.”

Their plan is to call him Ellis, which was Sammy’s great grandfather’s name.

Shelor also shared this picture taken at Ellis’ doctor’s appointment today.