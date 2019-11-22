Welcome Ryman Monroe Carroll!

Posted on by John Lawless

Announcing the littlest Hammertowner – and what a great bluegrass name!

Chaston Carroll, mandolinist with Hammertowne, and his wife Shayla, are celebrating the birth of Ryman Monroe Carroll. She came into this world yesterday, weighing in at 7 lb, 8 oz, stretching out to 21.25” long.

Grandpa David Carroll, who plays guitar and sings with the band, says that mom and baby are doing well, and that dad is on top of the world.

Congratulations to all the Carrolls, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Ryman Monroe!

