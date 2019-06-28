Welcome Owen Phillips

Posted on by John Lawless

Congratulations to Todd Phillips, bass player with Appalachian Road Show, and his wife Sandra, who are celebrating the birth this month of their second child.

James Owen Phillips was born on June 11 at 3:58 a.m. He arrived at 7 lb, 2 oz, stretching out to 19.25”.

Mom and dad are calling him Owen, and 2 year old big sister Annie seems to approve of her new baby brother.

Todd, of course, was the bass player with the storied Bluegrass Album Band in the 1980s, as well as the Tony Rice Unit and the original David Grisman Quintet. He is surely among the most consistently utilized bassists in bluegrass and contemporary acoustic music in the past 40 years.

Congratulations again to Sandra and Todd, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Owen!

  • Todd Phillips with his two children, Annie and Owen
  • Annie Phillips examines her new baby brother, Owen

