Welcome Kenzie Sparks!

Congratulations to Jamie and Erin Sparks on the birth of their first child. Jamie is the banjo player with The Bluegrass Brothers.

Kenzie Marie Sparks was born at 11:48 p.m. on February 11 in Farmville, VA at the Centra Southside Community Hospital. She came into the world at 6 lbs, 10 oz, and stretched out to 19.5”.

Kenzie gave her parents a scare when she was born two weeks early, but Mom and baby are doing well and are hoping to be home tomorrow.

Next time you see The Bluegrass Brothers, give Jamie a big slap on the back.

Congratulations to the Sparks, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Kenzie!