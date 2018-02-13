Welcome Kenzie Sparks!

Posted on by John Lawless

Congratulations to Jamie and Erin Sparks on the birth of their first child. Jamie is the banjo player with The Bluegrass Brothers.

Kenzie Marie Sparks was born at 11:48 p.m. on February 11 in Farmville, VA at the Centra Southside Community Hospital. She came into the world at 6 lbs, 10 oz, and stretched out to 19.5”.

Kenzie gave her parents a scare when she was born two weeks early, but Mom and baby are doing well and are hoping to be home tomorrow.

Next time you see The Bluegrass Brothers, give Jamie a big slap on the back.

Congratulations to the Sparks, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Kenzie!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy