Welcome June Reese!

Margaret MacKay and Michael Reese are celebrating the birth of their first child. June Harriet Reese was born on July 16 at 1:14 p.m. in Wolfville, Nova Scotia.

June made her entrance at 6.48 pounds.

Bluegrass fans remember Mike and Maggie from their Boston-based group, Chasing Blue, which they formed while in college in 2008. The band released a pair of full-length projects and an early EP during their tenure. Margaret played banjo and Michael guitar throughout that time. For their first two CDs, mandolinist Suzanne Oleson, a superb songwriter, was also a member of the group, along with Alex Muri on bass.

The pair was married in 2017. These days, MacKay and Reese are working in the real estate business in Nova Scotia, both with Maggie’s family’s firm.

While June was still in utero, they shared the humorous ultrasound photo below.

Congratulations Mike and Maggie, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little June!