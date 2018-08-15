Welcome James Efaw!

Matt and DeAnna Efaw, guitarist and fiddler respectively with Matt Efaw & Rural Free Delivery, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

James Franklin Allen Efaw was born on Sunday, August 12, at 12:18 a.m. at the Medical Center in Beaver, PA. He came in at 6 lbs, 20 oz, stretching out to 20” in length.

The baby is home now with mom and dad, and everyone is doing well.

His parents named James after his two grandfathers, and DeAnna says that he’ll have his first band practice tonight, and his first bluegrass festival this weekend.

Congratulations to Matt and DeAnna, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little James!