Another bluegrass baby – with a legit bluegrass name!

Chris Williamson, bass player with Volume Five, and his wife Brittany, welcomed their first child into the world earlier this week.

Indy Jolene Williamson was born on March 19 at 12:50 a.m. in Gainesville, GA. Mom and daughter are doing well, and Chris and Brittany are delighted to have her in the family.

Congratulations to the Williamsons, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Indy Jolene.