Welcome Henry Sheffield!

Britt Sheffield, bass player with Breaking Grass, and his wife Celeste, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Henry Alexander Sheffield was born on Thursday, August 2, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. He joined us at 10:53 p.m. local time, weighing in at 7 lbs 1 oz and stretching out to 19.5”.

If you saw our photo gallery from the Milan Bluegrass Festival over the weekend, and noticed that Melissa Triplett was filling in on bass with Breaking Grass, now you know why.

Britt says that everyone is doing well.

Congratulations to Celeste and Britt, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to little Henry!