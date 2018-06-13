Welcome Grady Hixson!

Josh Hixson, bass player with Chattanooga’s Hamilton County Ramblers, and his wife Megan, are celebrating the birth of their son, Grady Charles Hixon on Monday, June 11.

He surprised his parents by popping in 5 weeks early, coming in at 5 lbs, 13 oz, and 20” long. Grady remains in the NICU for observation, but Josh says he is doing great, and big sister Carlee, nearly 5 years old, is delighted with him already.

Josh is currently enrolled in the Chattanooga Fire Department Academy, and chuckled as he mentioned that they are studying the basics of childbirth right now!

Megan and Josh hope they can bring Grady home this weekend if all continues to go well.

Congratulations to the growing Hixson family, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Grady!

