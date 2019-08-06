Welcome Felix Wright!

Congratulations to Mason and Alison Wright on the birth of their second child.

Felix Franklin Wright was born on July 30 at 7:35 p.m. in Winchester, VA. He made his arrival at 7 lbs, 10 oz, stretching out to 20”.

Mason plays fiddle with Audie Blaylock and Redline. He grew up in Rocky Mount, VA as the oldest in a family of bluegrass pickers. His younger siblings performed for several years as The Wright Kids, even making it though several episodes of America’s Got Talent in 2008. They now perform as The Band of Wrights.

Alison and Felix are doing well, and big sister Clara, age 3, very much approves of her baby brother.

Congratulations to the Wrights!