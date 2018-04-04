Welcome Dakota Quinn Ingardia

Katelyn Ingardia, guitarist and lead singer with Backline Bluegrass, and her husband, Dominic, are celebrating the birth of their second child this week.

Dakota Quinn Ingardia was born at 11:02 a.m. on April 3, at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC. She arrived at 8 lbs 10.8 oz., stretching out to 10.5” long.

Katelyn says that she and the baby are doing great, and they expect to be able to bring her home tomorrow around lunch time. Older brother Walker, aged 3, can’t wait for them to get back with “his baby,” as he calls her.

The band has the month of April off with just this eventuality in mind. Look for them back out next month at Dollywood, May 13-14.

Congratulations to Katelyn and Dominic, and a hearty bluegrass welcome to little Dakota!