Welcome Charlotte Dauphinais!

Another bluegrass baby!

Nick Dauphinais, guitarist with the Larry Stephenson Band, and his wife Maegan, are celebrating the birth of their first child. Charlotte Anne Dauphinais came into the world on June 6 at 10:23 a.m.

She weighed in at 8 lbs, 10 oz and stretched out to 21” long.

Understandably, Nick will miss Larry’s show this weekend at the Turkey Track festival in Arkansas. James Story will fill his spot, but Nick will be back for the trip to Bean Blossom next Tuesday.

Bluegrass fans may also remember Nick from his time with Summer Brooke and the Mountain Faith Band.

Congratulations Maegan and Nick, and a hearty bluegrass welcome to little Charlotte!