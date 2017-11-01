Webster PR rebranding as Westby Public Relations

Following on yesterday’s news that Webster Public Relations principal Kirt Webster had been accused of sexual harassment by a former client, the company has announced today that it will be rebranded as Westby Public Relations, and operated by Jeremy Westby while Kirt focuses on fighting back against these allegations.

Jeremy has worked alongside Webster for many years, and handled publicity for several of their bluegrass clients, notably Rhonda Vincent and Nu-Blu.

Confusion was the order of the day earlier this afternoon when an item was placed on their web site announcing that the company would be ceasing operations, which they say was in error. A statement we received from them a short time ago sought to clarify their status.

“Earlier today, it was mistakenly posted on the Webster Public Relations’ website that the firm has been closed. This was stated incorrectly. Webster Public Relations will continue operating – but under the name Westby Public Relations – while Kirt Webster takes some time away from the business to focus on combating the egregious and untrue allegations made against him. The company’s work on behalf of its clients will continue under the leadership of Jeremy Westby, Kirt’s longstanding colleague.”

Westby had been serving as the company’s Senior Vice President prior to assuming full management.

As of the time of this posting, the company web site remains branded as Webster PR.