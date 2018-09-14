Was Nots video from The King James Boys

Pinecastle Records has released a music video for their first single from their new album from South Carolina’s King James Boys.

A fun song written by Gene Owens counting off all the “nots” we encounter in this world, it’s a play on the question regarding whether Elijah had tasted death.

The Boys shot the video at their home church in Cowpens, SC. Bass player Cole Spencer sings the lead, supported by Randy Spencer on guitar and vocal, Milom Williams on mandolin and vocal, Curtis Lewis on banjo, and Jeff Dover on vocal.

Time To Go Home, their new record, is available now wherever you download or stream music, or directly from the band on CD.

They also created a preview video that includes short snippets of the tracks, solid traditional bluegrass Gospel every one.