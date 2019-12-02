US Navy Band Country Current auditioning fiddlers/mandolinists

Country Current, the US Navy’s only full-time bluegrass and country music act, is looking for a new fiddler to take the spot to be vacated by Senior Chief Pat White, who has been with the group since 1995. The successful applicant will also be able to double on mandolin and harmony vocals.

Auditions will be scheduled for February 10 at Navy Band headquarters in Washington, DC, and interested parties are requested to submit resumes by January 12. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 39, and be able to pass the Navy’s strict medical and physical requirements.

Working with the Navy Band brings a range of pay not achieved by most professional sidemen in bluegrass, along with income security and fabulous benefits.

As stated on the Navy’s official job posting for this position…