US Navy Band Country Current auditioning fiddlers/mandolinists

Country Current, the US Navy’s only full-time bluegrass and country music act, is looking for a new fiddler to take the spot to be vacated by Senior Chief Pat White, who has been with the group since 1995. The successful applicant will also be able to double on mandolin and harmony vocals.
Auditions will be scheduled for February 10 at Navy Band headquarters in Washington, DC, and interested parties are requested to submit resumes by January 12. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 39, and be able to pass the Navy’s strict medical and physical requirements.
Working with the Navy Band brings a range of pay not achieved by most professional sidemen in bluegrass, along with income security and fabulous benefits.
As stated on the Navy’s official job posting for this position…
Starting salary for a new member of the U.S. Navy Band is $62,065-$66,925, plus 30 days paid leave annually and full benefits for members and dependents. Members may also be eligible for an enlistment bonus (up to $10,000) and/or the Student Loan Repayment Program (up to $65,000). Those selected for the U.S. Navy Band are advanced to the paygrade of E-6 (musician first class) following recruit training, under a contract for permanent duty with the U.S. Navy Band.
Anyone interested in being considered for an audition is asked to submit a simple resume, along with audio recordings of yourself playing fiddle, mandolin, and singing either lead or harmony vocals on a bluegrass song. Those selected will be invited to DC for auditions on February 10.
All details for submitting for an audition can be found in this document.
This position is open to both civilians and active duty military members.