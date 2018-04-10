Unspoken Tradition to Mountain Home Music

Mountain Home Music Company has announced the signing of Unspoken Tradition to the label. Based in western North Carolina, the band specializes in original bluegrass music, and impressed the folks at Mountain Home with their two prior self-produced projects.

They have been hard at work over the winter finishing up a new album that is slated for release this year on Mountain Home. A debut single, Land, is promised for May 11.

Unspoken Tradition is Lee Shuford on bass, Audie McGinnis on guitar, Ty Gilpin on mandolin, Zane McGinnis on banjo, and Tim Gardner on fiddle. Their sound might be best described as contemporary, mainstream bluegrass with an upbeat, radio-friendly vibe.

One song that got a lot of attention for them was The Bullet, from their 2015 release, Mile Between. Written by McGinnis, it speaks of gunplay from the perspective of the projectile, warning shooters to take care with their use as they can’t be recalled once fired.

The guys are especially stoked to preview some of the music from the next CD at MerleFest this year, performing Saturday, April 28, on the Main Stage.

Mountain Home plans a couple of single releases through the summer, with the full album dropping sometime in the fall.

You can keep up with Unspoken Tradition online.