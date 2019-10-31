Turning Ground to Turnberry Management

Turnberry Records and Management has announced the signing of eastern Kentucky’s Turning Ground for management services. The band records bluegrass and Gospel for Bonfire Music Group.

Keith Barnacastle, Turnberry’s president, has nothing but praise for his new signees, and their lead singer/guitarist, Nathan Arnett.

“We are excited to join forces with such a talented songwriter and vocal master. His expressions of the music just electrify us. We see a young man with deep roots and the potential to become a new leader in the bluegrass music world.”

Nathan formed the group in 2011 after several years playing with regional favorites The Arnett Brothers and High Caliber Grass. He is joined by Ralph Adams on guitar, Josh Cantrell on banjo, Jason Hale on bass, and Kyle Kleinman on mandolin.

Arnett says they are proud and pleased to be welcomed into the agency, which also promotes the careers of artists like Christian Davis, Kody Norris, The Baker Family, and Jeff Brown.

“We are very humbled. We feel honored to sign with Keith and the crew, and are very excited to work with them in the near future. We don’t feel like there’s any other business that works harder than they do for bluegrass music, and we’re so proud to be on their team.”

Here’s the music video for the title track of their current album, Old Country Store.