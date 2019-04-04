Turnberry Records and Management signs Jeff Brown and Nu-Blu

Turnberry Records and Management has announced the signing of two bluegrass acts to their talent roster. Both Nu-Blu, and Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome have signed to work with the southern California-based agency.

Run by Keith Barnacastle, Turnberry is a division of The Bluegrass Standard Magazine. Their new clients are each signing to one of the two different services Turnberry offers.

Brown will take advantage of Barnacastle’s management assistance, helping Jeff and the band bring their traditional mountain bluegrass to a larger audience. He says that the road thus far has been exciting, but he has high hopes for what they can achieve with the help of their new team.

“After forming the band six years ago, it’s been a wonderful journey of playing this great music. I’m beyond thrilled to be joining such a professional organization, and certainly looking forward to what the future holds.”

Still Lonesome tours as a quartet, with Jeff on guitar and lead vocals, sharing the rugged, soulful sound he learned working with Larry Sparks. Rod Smith plays banjo and reso-guitar, Nick Goad is on mandolin, and Austin Brown plays bass.

Nu-Blu will be working with Turnberry Records as the label and distributor for their live performance DVD, The Stories We Can Tell, which includes 11 songs with interviews and backstage looks at the band.

They work a different side of the street than Brown, focusing on a contemporary bluegrass sound meant to reach listeners who haven’t grown up with a love for the mountain style. Based around the husband-and-wife team of Daniel and Carolyn Routh, they have found success getting on television, which Daniel says he hopes can be furthered working with Keith.

“One of the things that Nu-Blu is very passionate about is reaching new audiences with bluegrass, but not doing it by changing the music. We have already started taking bluegrass into a lot of places where it isn’t usually played, and we’re starting to reach new audiences. And that’s the same passion that Turnberry has, to get to people who normally wouldn’t give it a first listen… we want to break down the stereotypes.”

Daniel plays guitar, and Carolyn bass, and the pair handles the lead vocals for the group. Zach McCracken plays banjo, and Justin Harrison is on fiddle and mandolin.

For more information about either of these acts, contact Turnberry Records and Management online.