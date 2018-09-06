Trustin Baker wins 2018 Grand Master Fiddler Championship

Over the recent Labor Day weekend, the 46th annual Grand Master Fiddler Championship was held in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

When the prestigious open competition was completed, Trustin Baker of Birch Tree, MO came out on top. Trustin is 19 years of age, and performs with his siblings as The Baker Family. He had been a runner-up in this contest this past three years, and this time around, he won it all.

Over the Saturday and Sunday competitions, Grand Master champions were chosen in the open, traditional, and youth categories. Awards were also presented to the top accompanists who backed up the various competitors.

Each year this contest draws some of the best fiddlers from all across the United States to try and win this distinguished award.

The complete 2018 Grand Master Fiddler results follow:

2018 GMFC Open Championship

  1. Trustin Baker – Missouri
  2. Ridge Roberts – Texas
  3. Andrew Lin – Kentucky
  4. Billy Contreras – Tennessee
  5. Ivy Phillips – Tennessee
  6. Matthew Lin – Kentucky
  7. Wes Westmoreland – Texas
  8. Joel Whittinghill – Kentucky
  9. Mari Black – Massachusetts
  10. Karissa Nugent – Texas
  11. Mark Ralph – Kentucky
  12. Kerry Varble – Ohio
  13. Benjamin Lin – Kentucky
  14. Bill Jones – Georgia
  15. Jason Andrew – Texas
  16. Noemi Turner – Washington
  17. Cody Stadelmaier – Colorado
  18. Blakeley Burger – Kentucky
  19. Josiah Colle – Arkansas

2018 GMFC Traditional Championship

  1. Tyler Andal – Tennessee
  2. Giri Peters – Tennessee
  3. Tessa Dillon – West Virgina
  4. Clelia Stefanini – Tennessee
  5. Henry Barnes – Ohio
  6. Andrew Magill – North Carolina
  7. Hillary Klug – Tennessee

2018 GMFC Youth Championship

  1. Leah Bowen – Nevada
  2. Miles Quale – California
  3. Emilie Miller – Washington
  4. David Lin – Kentucky
  5. Teo Quale – California
  6. Jane Eby – Ohio
  7. Kate Ward – Kentucky
  8. Devon Waite – Tennessee
  9. Christiana Nugent – Texas
  10. Nathan Pedneault – Texas

2018 GMFC Accompanist Championship

  1. Drew Miller – Texas
  2. Rob Pearcy – Tennessee
  3. Jonathan Trawick – Oregon
  4. Elijah Baker – Missouri
  5. Jim Reina – Texas
  6. Todd Varble – Ohio

Congratulations to all the winners and top finishers!

You can learn more about the history and traditions of the Grand Masters Fiddler Championship online.

