Trustin Baker wins 2018 Grand Master Fiddler Championship

Over the recent Labor Day weekend, the 46th annual Grand Master Fiddler Championship was held in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

When the prestigious open competition was completed, Trustin Baker of Birch Tree, MO came out on top. Trustin is 19 years of age, and performs with his siblings as The Baker Family. He had been a runner-up in this contest this past three years, and this time around, he won it all.

Over the Saturday and Sunday competitions, Grand Master champions were chosen in the open, traditional, and youth categories. Awards were also presented to the top accompanists who backed up the various competitors.

Each year this contest draws some of the best fiddlers from all across the United States to try and win this distinguished award.

The complete 2018 Grand Master Fiddler results follow:

2018 GMFC Open Championship

Trustin Baker – Missouri Ridge Roberts – Texas Andrew Lin – Kentucky Billy Contreras – Tennessee Ivy Phillips – Tennessee Matthew Lin – Kentucky Wes Westmoreland – Texas Joel Whittinghill – Kentucky Mari Black – Massachusetts Karissa Nugent – Texas Mark Ralph – Kentucky Kerry Varble – Ohio Benjamin Lin – Kentucky Bill Jones – Georgia Jason Andrew – Texas Noemi Turner – Washington Cody Stadelmaier – Colorado Blakeley Burger – Kentucky Josiah Colle – Arkansas

2018 GMFC Traditional Championship

Tyler Andal – Tennessee Giri Peters – Tennessee Tessa Dillon – West Virgina Clelia Stefanini – Tennessee Henry Barnes – Ohio Andrew Magill – North Carolina Hillary Klug – Tennessee

2018 GMFC Youth Championship

Leah Bowen – Nevada Miles Quale – California Emilie Miller – Washington David Lin – Kentucky Teo Quale – California Jane Eby – Ohio Kate Ward – Kentucky Devon Waite – Tennessee Christiana Nugent – Texas Nathan Pedneault – Texas

2018 GMFC Accompanist Championship

Drew Miller – Texas Rob Pearcy – Tennessee Jonathan Trawick – Oregon Elijah Baker – Missouri Jim Reina – Texas Todd Varble – Ohio

Congratulations to all the winners and top finishers!

You can learn more about the history and traditions of the Grand Masters Fiddler Championship online.