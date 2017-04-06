True Grass Band to Poor Mountain Records

Poor Mountain Records has announced the signing of the True Grass band from Burnsville, NC to their label.

The band has been performing together regionally since the mid-1990s in western North Carolina and east Tennessee. Their style favors contemporary and traditional bluegrass music and though they have been around for two decades, aren’t well known outside their area of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Jonathan Buckner with Poor Mountain Records says that bluegrass fans will be delighted with what they hear on this first True Grass record.

“We are so excited to bring True Grass on board, and can’t wait to introduce the bluegrass community to them!”

Members include Jeff Allen on guitar, Anthony Allen on bass, Daniel Cook on guitar, Jeremy Painter on mandolin, and Daniel Norton on banjo.

Speaking for the band, Anthony says that they are all excited to start on their new record.

“We all love and were raised on bluegrass and Gospel music. Our goal is to have our own sound from our traditional roots. We are very happy to become a part of the Poor Mountain Records Family. This was a huge step and we are looking forward to what the future holds.”

They are in the studio now and Poor Mountain should have it out sometime later this year.