Monday night kicked off IBMA’s World of Bluegrass with the True Grass Benefit for the Bluegrass Trust Fund. The event was hosted by Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road along with Pinecastle Records. The music opened with Junior Sisk joined by Jamie Harper, Matt Hooper, Randy Graham, and Ben Greene. Next up was Danny Paisley with Ryan Paisley, Matt Hooper, Randy Graham, and Garrett Newton. Alan Dyer joined the group for a song. Then Lorraine and Carolina Road took the stage. The finale had everyone on stage to do Why Can’t Bluegrass be True Grass Again. Tommy Long of Carolina Road told of his battle with throat cancer and how the Trust Fund helped him along with Lorraine and a lot of other folks.

The benefit concert raised about $2500 for the Fund.

Please donate to the Trust Fund. Many musicians have been helped through rough patches in their lives.