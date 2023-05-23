Tried To Ruin My Name from Cory Walker, with Sierra Ferrell

Mountain Fever Records has a new single this weekend for Nashville banjo phenom, Cory Walker. It’s a real old timer written by Pee Wee King and Redd Stewart called Tried To Ruin My Name, which Wilma Lee & Stoney Cooper recorded in 1952.

Cory is one of the two notorious Walker brothers from Florida. He and his brother, Jarrod, grew up with a banjo playing dad, and by the time they were in their teens, both boys were turning heads all over the bluegrass world. These days Cory is a first call sub and session player in Nashville, while performing and recording with East Nash Grass, and Jarrod plays mandolin with Billy Strings.

The new single is a twisty number which Cory asked Americana darling Sierra Ferrell to sing for his record.

He says that he found it through one of Music City’s favorite acts.

“One night in Nashville at the Five Spot, I heard Chris Scruggs and the Stone Fox Five play this really cool tune. I loved its crookedness, and knew my friend, the incredible Sierra Ferrell, would kill it. We all got together, hit record, and this came out!”

With Cory and Sierra in the studio were Jake Stargel on guitar, Harry Clark on mandolin, Nate Leath on fiddle, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Leath and Audrey MacAlpine sing harmony.

Have a listen…

Tried To Ruin My Name is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

It will be included on Cory Walker’s upcoming album, School Project, expected later this year from Mountain Fever Records.