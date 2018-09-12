Tribute to Ralph & Carter Stanley scheduled at Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville has announced a special, all-star concert on October 24 as part of their ongoing exhibit honoring Ralph Stanley. Billed as A Tribute to Ralph & Carter Stanley, the show will feature performances by Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, along with The Travelin’ McCourys, The Gibson Brothers, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, and country superstar Dierks Bentley.

All of the artists on the show will pay tribute to the music of The Stanley Brothers, iconic first generation pioneers of bluegrass and mountain music that worked from 1946 to ’66 when Carter passed away. Younger brother Ralph kept the music going after losing his beloved brother, and performed with his Clinch Mountain Boys until his own health faltered in 2016.

Perhaps the best indication of the influence they left on the music is the number of their songs still being recorded by bluegrass artists, and being played at jam sessions all over the world. It’s unlikely that any jam could go more than a few songs before someone suggests a Stanley Brothers number.

Fewer than 1,000 tickets will be available for the show, which go on sale this Thursday (September 13) at 10:00 a.m. (CDT). Members of the Hall of Fame can order tickets now online.